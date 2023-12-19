Posted Tuesday, December 19, 2023 12:00 am

Richard Kilgore, the son of Teresa (Rossiter) Moore and husband David A. of London, Kentucky, and the late Terry Dean Kilgore was born in Jasper, Alabama on December 02, 1974. He is survived by his siblings; Terry Estes and husband Tracy, Danny Kilgore, Brandie Pennington, Christy Moore, Ali Moore, Cole Moore, Mason Moore, Zack Moore, and Alan Moore all of London, Kentucky, David Moore and wife Marie of Manchester, Kentucky, Tasha Jackson and husband Daniel of Lexington, Kentucky, Sabrina Herrin and husband Dylan, and Danielle Harrison and husband Chris all of East Bernstadt, Kentucky. He is also survived by several other foster siblings, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends who mourn his passing.

Richard Kilgore departed this life on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 being 49 years and 10 days of age.

Memorial Services for Richard Kilgore will be conducted 3:00PM Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Park Place Church with Todd Parker officiating. The family of Richard Kilgore will receive friends at Park Place Church from 2:00PM Saturday, December 16, 2023 until the service hour.

Inurnment will follow Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Coal City Cemetery in Jasper, Alabama. London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to London Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.